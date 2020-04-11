Global Heavy-Duty Pumps Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heavy-Duty Pumps market.

Heavy-duty pumps are industrial pumps that are designed specially to transfer highly corrosive and abrasive fluids efficiently from one place to another. These pumps are suitable for oil & gas transfer, chemicals transfer, sewage transfer, and other heavy-duty applications. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the rise in demand for portable water, globally. In addition, high efficiency and reliability offered by these pumps to transfer different products are expected to propel the market growth. However, increase in environmental protection activities due to rapid increase in pollution restrain the market growth.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rapid expansion ofÂ crude oil pipelinesÂ in several regions across the globe. Pump stations are used for oil pumping operations, through pipelines, from one point to the other. These stations consist of components such as an electrical substation with electric motors facilitated by connecting pipes and valves and electrical equipment storage room. Also, pipelines are the safest and the most efficient mode to transport petroleum products. They can cover long distances on land, underground, or undersea. This mode is much safer and does not attract any environmental concerns. Also, it has been observed that theÂ transportationÂ of petroleum products through trucks and railcars significantly increases the number of vehicles on roads and air pollution. To curtail this rise in air pollution, crude oil pipelines are extremely helpful. This advantage coupled with the rise in the increasing consumption of crude oil is expected to propel the growth of the global heavy-duty pumps market during the forecast period.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the growth in the adoption of smart pumps. The next-generation automation will facilitate each component of a pumping system to have an internet protocol (IP) address. Also, this will enable effective communication via embedded intelligence. All the components, including the pump, pipes, control valves, the control system, and other instruments is able to interact in the real-time, enabling overall optimized productivity. These enhancements in technology are expected to fuel the growth of the global heavy-duty pumps market in the coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Flowserve

Grundfos

KSB

Sulzer

ALFA LAVAL

EBARA

Gardner Denver

Metso

The Weir Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Centrifugal

Positive-Displacement

Segment by Application

Processing Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

