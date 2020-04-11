Global High-Visibility Clothing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Visibility Clothing market.

High-visibility clothing, a sub-segment of protective clothing in the personal protective equipment (PPE) industry, is worn to alert vehicle operators and drivers of the presence of the worker in low-light or poor-visibility environment. High-visibility clothing is compulsory when the workers are working around moving vehicles like cars, trucks, or other machinery like forklifts or backhoes. The human eye responds best to bright and fluorescent colors. So, fluorescent colors are used in these products to enhance the visibility of workers.

With stringent government regulations in place, this market is likely to have a positive outlook in the coming years. For instance, OSHA strives to ensure that the workplaces in the US are free from recognized hazards that can cause serious physical harm. Owing to several recent accidents and reports of unsafe working conditions, many government bodies dictate strict norms and regulations on working conditions, employee safety, and use ofÂ personal protective equipmentÂ (PPE). Moreover, these organizations also conduct safety inspections at facilities to ensure safety at the workplace. This has led manufacturers to meet certain standards onÂ protective clothingÂ to ensure the safety of employees in hazardous working conditions.

One of the recent trends gaining significant traction in the market is the growing emphasis on green materials and processes in the manufacturing ofÂ high-visibility clothing. Increasing environmental awareness across businesses is encouraging consumers to reduce their carbon footprint. This has resulted in many vendors using eco-friendly materials and processes in manufacturingÂ high-visibility clothing. Moreover, the majority of vendors to reduce the production costs of several types of PPE by decreasing the consumption of water and non-productive electricity. Also, vendors are exploring options to reduce wastage and minimize the use of resources derived from petrochemicals. The growing demand for greener products and processes will impel the manufacturers to adopt new technologies to designÂ high-visibility clothingÂ over the next four years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ansell

Honeywell

Lakeland Industries

3M

ASATEX

Bulwark

Ballyclare

Kermel

Nasco Industries

OccuNomix

True North Gear

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Safety Vest

Disposable Clothing

Rainwear

Outerwear

Sweatshirts

T-Shirts

Casual Wear

Segment by Application

Construction

Warehouse

Refinery

Mining

Public Safety

Others

