Global Intelligent Manufacturing Platform Market 2020: Classification, Application And Specifications, Industry Overview, Analysis Of The Main Key Regions And Overview Of Profiles 2026
This report focuses on the global status of the smart manufacturing platform, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the intelligent manufacturing platform in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Key players covered in this study
Microsoft
IBM
PTC
SAP SE
Hitachi
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
ABB
Emerson Electric
Fujitsu
Accenture
Robert Bosch GmbH
Oracle
Cisco Systems
Rockwell Automation
Atos SE
C3 IoT
Telit Communications
Software AG
Seebo Interactive
QiO Technologies
Altbo Systems
Losant
Litmus Automation
Flutura
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into activation of the
device management and connectivity application
Market segment by application, divided into
energy and energy
Aerospace and defense
Chemicals and materials
Pharmaceutical products
Metals and mines
Electronics
Oil and gas
Others
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the status of the global intelligent manufacturing platform, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.
Present the development of the intelligent manufacturing platform in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the smart manufacturing platform market are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of the intelligent manufacturing platform
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the global smart manufacturing platform market size by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Device and connectivity management
1.4.3 Activation of applications
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global smart manufacturing platform market share by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Energy and electricity
1.5.3 Aerospace and defense
1.5.4 Chemicals and materials
1.5.5 Pharmaceutical
1.5.6 Metals and mining
1.5.7 Electronic
1.5.8 Oil and gas
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Summary
2.1 Market outlook for intelligent manufacturing platforms (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends of smart manufacturing platforms by region
2.2.1 Market size of intelligent manufacturing platforms by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historic market share of the smart manufacturing platform by region (2018-2019)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players
3.1 Smart manufacturing platform revenues per player (2019-2020)
3.2 Key players in the smart manufacturing platform Headquarters a
Continued….
