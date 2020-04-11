Global Luxury Cruise Tourism Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2026

This report focuses on the global status of luxury cruise tourism, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of luxury cruise tourism in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main actors covered in this study

MSC Cruises

Celebrity Cruise

Royal Caribbean

The Anschutz Corporation

Cruise Critic

Viking Cruise

Princess Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line

American Cruise Lines

Norwegian Cruise Lin

Genting Hong Kong

MS Berlin

AIDA Cruises

Azamara Club Cruises

Costa Cruise Lines

Cunard Line

Disney Cruise Line

Holland America Line

Oceania Cruises

P&O Cruises

Pullmantur Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seabourn

TUI Cruises

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided in

expedition cruises Cruises

River Cruises

Sea cruises

themed

mini cruises Cruises

World Cruise

transit

Cruises tours

Other

Market segment by application, divided into

Millennial

Generation X

baby boomers

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are: to

analyze the global status of luxury cruise tourism, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players.

Present the development of luxury cruise tourism in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the luxury cruise tourism market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification according to revenues from luxury cruise tourism

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global luxury cruise tourism market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Expedition cruises

1.4.3 River cruises

1.4.4 Sea cruises

1.4.5 Themed cruises

1.4.6 Mini cruises

1.4.7 World Cruises

1.4.8 Transit cruises

1.4.9 Righting cruises

1.4.10 Others

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Share of the world luxury cruise tourism market by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Millennial

1.5.3 Generation X

1.5.4 Baby boomers

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Outlook for the luxury cruise tourism market (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in luxury cruise tourism by region

2.2.1 Size of the luxury cruise tourism market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of luxury cruise tourism by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Expected size of the luxury cruise tourism market by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the luxury cruise tourism market

Continued….

