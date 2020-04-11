Global Remote Electronic Unit Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Remote Electronic Unit market.

The Remote Electronic Unit (REU) is a mono-block device. They are distributed electronics that are located close to or are attached on the actuator to provide local control of the actuator. The REU receives commands and processes the incoming and outgoing signals for the functions necessary to control the actuators. It is a part of Digital Voice Control System. The remote electronic unit receives the commands from the Audio Control Units (ACU) and correspondingly influences and processes all the incoming as well as outgoing audio signals. It performs the logical functions which is necessary for keying the transceivers and for aircraft intercommunication. It also provides generation of ten different aural alert signals which can be activated through discrete control lines. Remote electronics unit products are used in the most advanced fly-by-wire systems which provides precise closed-loop actuation control. It also acts as a critical interfaces between dozens of aircraft systems on modern aircraft platforms. A remote electronic unit controls power subsystems, such as thermal control, satellite attitude along with orbit control subsystems in a spacecraft. Such units manages the aircrafts flight control surface actuators and then interfaces with the integrated flight control electronics. The ability to support operation outside of a controlled environment makes placement of the REUs on spacecraft far more flexible than existing solutions. REU provides a high integrity command as well as control system interfacing to various feedback position sensors. A remote electronic unit in a cockpit locker controls the engines and bow thruster for stern-to docking.

The original equipment manufacturer segment is estimated to lead the remote electronic unit market in 2018. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are responsible for the installation of REU components, as line fitting these components is less time consuming as compared to the installation time post the delivery of an aircraft.

The North American region is estimated to lead the remote electronic unit market in 2018, due to the presence of several leading manufacturers, including Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Collins, and Curtiss-Wright.

The global Remote Electronic Unit market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Remote Electronic Unit volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Remote Electronic Unit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bae Systems

Thales

Liebherr

Parker Hannifin

Rockwell Collins

Curtiss-Wright

Becker Avionics

Moog

Siemens

AAC Microtec

Crisa (Airbus Defence & Space)

Terma

Flight Data Systems

Esterline Technologie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aircraft Platform

Spacecraft Platform

Segment by Application

OEM

Aftermarket

