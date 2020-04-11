Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Drugs market.

SLE is the most common form of lupus and is also called lupus. It is a chronic, autoimmune disease with signs and symptoms that can last for six months or for many years. It can affect any part of the body, such as the skin, joints, and organs (LFA, 2012). SLE occurs when the immune system produces autoantibodies, which attack and destroy healthy tissues in the body rather than foreign infectious agents. These autoantibodies cause inflammation, pain, and damage. It is also known as a disease of flare-ups and remissions and can range from mild to life threatening in severity. No cure for SLE yet exists.

Global Systemic Lupus Erythematous (SLE) Drugs market is projected to grow due to high prevalence of autoimmune diseases particularly systemic lupus erythematous (SLE). Major drivers for global systemic erythematous drugs market are development of novel SLE therapies, increasing availability of bio similar drugs and increasing support for emerging research areas for new drug molecules. At the same time, increasing awareness of disease diagnosis and treatment as well as consistent research and development processes for novel drug molecules are important drivers for global lupus erythematous market. Additionally, safety and quality of systemic lupus erythematous controlling therapy may possibly be a challenge for the growth of the global systemic lupus erythematous drugs market. Moreover, numerous public awareness programs targeted to increase awareness levels are also being accompanied. For instance, LupusÂ Foundation of America (LFA) has been implementing various projects to increase central support for SLE research and services to support people and families affected by SLE. However, serious side effectswith steroids, sensitivity with antibiotics, limited usage of Benlysta for severe SLE patients, and stringent regulatory approvals for new treatment options with better levels of efficacy and safety are obstructing the global systemic lupus erythematous drugs market.

The global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Drugs market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corticosteroids

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Anti-Inflammatories

Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Antimalarials

BLyS-Specific Inhibitors or Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS)

Immunosuppressive Agents/Immune Modulators

Anticoagulants

Segment by Application

Intravenous

Sub-Cutaneous

Oral

Topical

