Halal Meat Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

Global Halal Meat Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Halal Meat.

Halal is an Arabic for permissible and halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Quran. The Islamic form of slaughtering animals or poultry contains killing through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe. According to Islamic traditions, before being slaughtered, God’s name should be pronounced over the meat as a show of appreciation and then an animal is killed in one swift cut to its throat to confirm its blood is drained from its body. This is because traditions state that blood can be dangerous to the human body and should therefore be avoided.This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Muslim Population and Their Substantially Increasing Expenditure on Food and Increasing Awareness of Muslim Consumers on Their Religious Obligations.

Carrefour Group (France), Isla Delice (France), Tahira Foods Ltd. (United Kingdom), Tesco plc (United Kingdom), Tariq Halal (United Kingdom), Reghalal (France), Reinert Group (Germany), Cleone Foods (United Kingdom), Eggelbusch (Germany) and Euro Foods Group (United Kingdom)

The Global Halal Meatis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Poultry, Mutton, Beef, Others), Application (Fresh Food, Processed Food), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Halal Meat Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Halal Meat market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Halal Meat Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Halal Meat

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Halal Meat Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Halal Meat market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Global Halal Meat Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Halal Meat Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

