Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Hyper-scale Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyper-scale Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Hyper-scale Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Google Inc

Sandisk Corporation

Nlyte Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Servers

Networking

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud Service Providers

Collocation Service Providers

Enterprises

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hyper-scale Data Center are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Servers

1.4.3 Networking

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Cloud Service Providers

1.5.3 Collocation Service Providers

1.5.4 Enterprises

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size

2.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served

Continued….

