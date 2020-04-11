Light Engine Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019-2025

In 2029, the Light Engine market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Light Engine market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Light Engine market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Light Engine market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Light Engine market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Light Engine market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Light Engine market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles well-established players including Philips Lighting Holdings B.V., OSRAM Licht Group, Fulham Co., Inc., Tridonic, MaxLite, Inc., General Electric Company, Thomas Research Products, Fusion Optix, Inc., RS Components Pty Ltd., and Cree Inc. These players are at the forefront of innovations in the light engine market. For instance, in December 2017, Cree Inc. launched XLamp XD16, an extreme density LED that provides five and a half times higher lumen density as compared to its previous LED solutions, which is suggested to have a positive impact on its light engine offerings. Furthermore, in June 2017, Osram Licht Group acquired LED Engin, a provider of LED emitters, optics, and light engines, to enhance its current light engines offerings. Additionally, in May 2017, Tridonic discussed plans to form industry standards for ‘IoT-ready’ light fixtures along with DesignLights Consortium, a lighting solutions company and Enlighted, an IoT solutions company. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the expansion of its LED based solutions, which can have a significant impact on the expansion of its light engine offerings.

Global Light Engine Market

Global Light Engine Market,, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Light Engine Market,, by Form

Flexible

Rigid Linear Round Others



Global Light Engine Market,, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Research Methodology of Light Engine Market Report

The global Light Engine market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Light Engine market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Light Engine market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.