Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Lighting as a Service (LaaS) .

This report studies the global market size of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Lighting as a Service (LaaS) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market, the following companies are covered:

key players.

Based on the product type the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on the end users, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Based on the key players, lighting as a service (LaaS) market is segmented into:

Lighting Manufacturers

Lighting Controls Vendors

Lighting Upgrades and Maintenance-Focused Companies

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global lightning as a service (LaaS) market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The lightning as a service market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Among the regions mentioned above, north America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Western and Eastern Europe. In North America, the lighting as a service market is driven by the rise in the demand for commercial launches, as LaaS has a cost saving potential and offer the reduction in energy consumption worldwide. Owing to growing demand from the commercial as well as industrial sectors Eastern and Western Europe are second leading regions. The local segment is expected to witness the fastest demand during the forecast period. The municipal end users include lighting offered by local governments for open public spaces, streets, bridges, public parking areas, walkways, and highways are also driving the market in emerging countries such as China, India along with Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia is a reason for Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) being the fastest growing region in the world.

Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market: Key Players

In the market for lighting as a service (LaaS), the companies are very much involved in the activities such as merger and acquisition, collaboration and partnership, the launch of new products and strategizing the technique to sustain longer as well as capture high market share in the market. Few of the market players accounting for global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market includes Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cooper Industries, Inc., SIB Lighting, Cree, Inc., RCG Lighthouse, Digital Lumens, Inc., Lutron, Electronics Company, Inc., Future Energy Solutions, Lunera Lighting, General Electric Lighting, Osram Licht Ag, Itelecom Usa, Legrand S.A., and Igor Inc.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Lighting as a Service (LaaS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Lighting as a Service (LaaS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lighting as a Service (LaaS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.