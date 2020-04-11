Location Marketing Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

This report focuses on the global status of geographic location, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of localization marketing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main players covered in this study

Google

Cisco

Oracle

IBM

Salesforce

Adobe

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Rover

Mobile Bridge

Ericsson

Hyper

Reveal Mobile

Merkle

Foursquare

Galigeo

Navigine

Xtremepush

LocationGuru

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

indoor geo-marketing Outdoor geo-marketing

Market segment by application, divided into

banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) IT

and telecommunications,

tourism

and retail,

health and life sciences

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the global status of location marketing, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and key players.

Present the development of localization marketing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the location marketing market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Players covered: ranking by location Marketing Revenue

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global location marketing market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Indoor geo-marketing

1.4.3 External geo-marketing

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Market share of the global location marketing by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 IT and telecommunications

1.5.4 Tourism

1.5.5 Retail and electronic commerce

1.5.6 Health and life sciences

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Outlook for the localization marketing market (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in localization marketing by region

2.2.1 Size of the localization marketing market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of localization marketing by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Market size predicted by location marketing by regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Localization marketing market growth strategy

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main site marketing players (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Field

Continued….

