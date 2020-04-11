Meat Analogue Market Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities 2025

Advance Market Analytics released the research report ofGlobal Meat AnalogueMarket, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Global Meat Analogue Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Meat Analogue.This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market.

A meat analogue is a manufactured food product that tastes and looks like meat. Vegetarians and other health-conscious people eat meat analogs as they are relatively high in protein. They are also very versatile and can be baked, broiled, or roasted. Soy, beans, wheat gluten, and/or nuts are used as the main protein source, with other ingredients used to provide texture and a meat-like taste. Meat analogue is made from vegetarian ingredients and often without animal products such as dairy. Meat analogs can be purchased to replace steak, hamburger, chicken, hot dogs, sausage, and many other meat products. The vegetarians and vegans mostly prefer to consume meat analogues. However, non-vegetarian who wants to reduce meat consumption also prefer meat analogues. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ADM (United States), Dupont (United States), The Nisshin Oillio Group (Japan), Sonic Biochem Limited (India), MGP Ingredients (United States), Garden Protein International (Canada), Beyond Meat (United States), Amy’s Kitchen (United States), Quorn Foods (United Kingdom) and Morningstar Farms (United States). According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Meat Analogue market may see a growth rate of 7.2%

The Global Meat Analogueis segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Tofu & Tofu Ingredients, Tempeh, Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP), Other Soy Products, Seitan, Quorn, Other), Application (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other), Category (Frozen, Refrigerated, Shelf-Stable), Source (Soy, Wheat, Mycoprotein, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



