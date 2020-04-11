Non-dairy Whipping Agents Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2025

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Non-dairy Whipping Agents Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Non-dairy Whipping Agents from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Non-dairy Whipping Agents market

Market Taxonomy

The report analyses the market share of the non-dairy whipping agents on the basis of application, end use, form, and region. A section of the report highlights the region-wise demand for non-dairy whipping agents. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026, and sets the forecast within the context of the non-dairy whipping agent’s ecosystem, including new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global non-dairy whipping agents market. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to the growth of the non-dairy whipping agents market, globally, as well as analyses the degree at which the drivers are influencing the non-dairy whipping agents market, globally. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East & Africa.

Research Steps for Market Crackdown

The data analysis for global non-dairy whipping agents market is estimated in terms of value and volume consumption. To arrive at the volume consumption of non-dairy whipping agents, production of bakery, confectionery, and desserts was identified and inclusion rate of non-dairy whipping agents was benchmarked through various secondary sources. In addition to, the per capita consumption is also tracked and further their import-export in the global market is tracked for understanding consumption in key countries. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research estimated volume data on consumption of non-dairy whipping agents for several countries by understanding the demand and supply of non-dairy whipping agents. It includes production, growth, volume and value sales, transition, pricing, per capita consumption of bakery products, confectionery, and desserts, consumer preference for dairy and non-dairy products verticals is scrutinized.

PMR then determined the volume consumption of non-dairy whipping agents across various regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Forecasting is done on an internal proprietary model using different macro-economic, industry-based demand driving factors impacting the market, and its forecast trends, by identifying and allocating a weighted score to the forecast factors that influence the demand for non-dairy whipping agents. These factors were the representative of an entire value chain of the non-dairy whipping agents market, as well as the macro-economic indicators such as production, food ingredients, inclusion of emulsifiers, texturizers, and other ingredients have been taken into consideration to arrive at the volume consumption of non-dairy whipping agents in respective countries.

The weighted average selling price for form of non-dairy whipping agents was considered to estimate the market size for top non-dairy whipping agent consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into US$ to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

Given the characteristics of the non-dairy whipping agents market, PMR triangulated the data based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the global non-dairy whipping agents market. To develop the global non-dairy whipping agents market forecast, PMR analyzed various factors to understand their respective impact on the target market. However, quantifying the non-dairy whipping agents market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the non-dairy whipping agents market and identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global non-dairy whipping agents market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global non-dairy whipping agents market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global non-dairy whipping agents market, Persistence Market Research has also presented a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing opportunities in the global non-dairy whipping agents market.

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global non-dairy whipping agents market. In the final section of the report on the global non-dairy whipping agents market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global non-dairy whipping agent manufacturers.

Many primary and secondary sources were conducted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include publications, annual reports of companies, Factiva, and Hoovers. Detailed company profiles of non-dairy whipping agent producers are included in the scope of the study to evaluate their short-term and long-term strategies, recent developments in the non-dairy whipping agents market space, and product portfolio of non-dairy whipping agent manufacturers. Some of the key players analysed in the non-dairy whipping agents market are BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Kerry Group PLC, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Kievit), Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co. KG, Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd., Mokate Sp. Z.o.o., DP Supply B.V., Palsgaard A/S, Ingredion Incorporated, Corbion N.V., Lasenor Emul, S.L., Fine Organic Industries Limited, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., SKM Egg Products Company, FBC Industries, Inc., Gelita AG, and Conagra, among other non-dairy whipping agent manufacturers.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Non-dairy Whipping Agents market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Non-dairy Whipping Agents Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Non-dairy Whipping Agents market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Non-dairy Whipping Agents market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Non-dairy Whipping Agents Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Non-dairy Whipping Agents market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.