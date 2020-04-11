Phototherapy Lamps Market Key Players Analysis 2019-2025

This report presents the worldwide Phototherapy Lamps market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Top Companies in the Global Phototherapy Lamps Market:

manufacturers are using varied configurations to provide advancements in their offerings. The report has revealed that the demand for halogen-based phototherapy lamps is expected to be high in Europe, while UV-based phototherapy lamps and LEDs will be in great demand across North America during the forecast period.

LED to Remain Top-Selling Products Through 2026

The study reveals that the demand for LED lamps is anticipated to remain high in the global phototherapy lamps market through 2026. Over the years, LEDs has successfully replaced fluorescent tubes as source of light for phototherapy lamps used in treatment of neonatal jaundice. Efficiency of LED technology in phototherapeutics has driven the sales of LED phototherapy lamps in the global market. Moreover, LEDs are comparatively safer options with respect to patient safety and operations, which has also supported their growing sales in the global phototherapy lamps market. By the end of 2026, nearly US$ 1.6 Bn worth of LED lamps are anticipated to be sold in the global phototherapy lamps market.

In 2017, Halogen Lamps worth nearly US$ 600 Mn will be sold globally

Towards the end of the forecast period, halogen lamps are anticipated to lose traction as a key product segment in the global phototherapy lamps market. The capabilities of halogen lamps in delivering high intensity light over small surface areas will continue to drive their sales in the global market. However, the expensive costs of phototherapy lamps made of halogen lamps will be a key restraint for their sales in the near future. Moreover, the risks of burns associated with the use of halogen-based phototherapy lamps has further curbed their use in phototherapeutics. Over the forecast period, halogen-based phototherapy lamps are estimated to register a sluggish CAGR in terms of global revenue growth.

UV Lamps to Register 7.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period

The demand for UV-based phototherapy lamps, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. The study reveals that growing applications of UV technology in the field of healthcare will continue to support the use of UV lamps in phototherapy. Demand for UV phototherapy lamps is also expected to be fuelled by easy procurement of raw materials used in production of these lamps. Moreover, the patient risks with UV phototherapy lamps are relatively lower compared to halogen lamps. By the end of the forecast period, UV-based phototherapy lamps being sold in the global market are expected to bring in over US$ 1.3 Bn in revenues.

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Phototherapy Lamps Market. It provides the Phototherapy Lamps industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects.

Influence of the Phototherapy Lamps market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Phototherapy Lamps market.

– Phototherapy Lamps market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Phototherapy Lamps market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Phototherapy Lamps market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Phototherapy Lamps market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Phototherapy Lamps market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phototherapy Lamps Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Phototherapy Lamps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phototherapy Lamps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phototherapy Lamps Market Size

2.1.1 Global Phototherapy Lamps Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Phototherapy Lamps Production 2014-2025

2.2 Phototherapy Lamps Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Phototherapy Lamps Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Phototherapy Lamps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Phototherapy Lamps Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Phototherapy Lamps Market

2.4 Key Trends for Phototherapy Lamps Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Phototherapy Lamps Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Phototherapy Lamps Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Phototherapy Lamps Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Phototherapy Lamps Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Phototherapy Lamps Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Phototherapy Lamps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Phototherapy Lamps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

