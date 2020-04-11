Power Generation Pumps Market Product and Application Segmentation till 2020-2025
The global Power Generation Pumps market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Power Generation Pumps market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Power Generation Pumps market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Power Generation Pumps market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Power Generation Pumps market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Xylem
Weir Group
Sulzer
Flowserve Corporation
KSB SE
SPX FLOW
Alfa Laval
Grundfos
Gardner Denver
ITT, Inc
Roper Technologies (Cornell Pumps)
IDEX Corporation
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Small (Upto 500 gpm)
Medium (500-1000 gpm)
High (More Than 1000 gpm)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Power Generation Pumps for each application, including-
Coal/Oil Power Generation
Hydroelectric Power Generation
Nuclear Power Generation
Each market player encompassed in the Power Generation Pumps market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Power Generation Pumps market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
