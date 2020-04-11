Powered Paragliding Training Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis And Forecast Till 2026

This report focuses on the global status of powered paraglider training, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of motorized paragliding training in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main players covered by this study

Florida Powered Paragliding

Paratour

BlackHawk Paramotors

ADVENTURE SAS

TrikeBuggy

Milspecppg LLC

Midwest Powered Paragliding

FlightJunkies

Morningside

Austin Paramotor

AirX PPG

Aviator Paramotor

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into quad or trike to

launch the foot

Market segment by application, divided into military civilian

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows: to

analyze the global status of motorized paragliding training, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of powered paragliding training in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the motorized paraglider training market are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Players covered: classification by motorized paragliding training income

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the world market for motorized paragliding training by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Launch on foot

1.4.3 Quad or trike

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of powered paraglider training by application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Civil

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Perspective of the motorized paraglider training market (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in powered paragliding training by region

2.2.1 Size of the motorized paraglider training market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of motorized paragliding training by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Motorized paragliding training Expected market size by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the powered paraglider drive market

2.3.6 Primary interviews with the main players involved in motorized paragliding (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 The world’s best paragliding coaches powered by the S market

Continued….

