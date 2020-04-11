Public Cloud Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025

This report focuses on the global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Public Cloud market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

CloudByte

CloudFounders

Cloudian

Egnyte

ETegro

EVault

Intequus

NuCloud

ServerWare

Silicon

SwiftStack

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

The Standard Model

Hybrid Clouds

Market segment by Application, split into

Servers

Data Storage

Internet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Cloud are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 The Standard Model

1.4.3 Hybrid Clouds

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Servers

1.5.3 Data Storage

1.5.4 Internet

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Public Cloud Market Size

2.2 Public Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Public Cloud Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Public Cloud Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Public Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Public Cloud Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Public Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Public Cloud Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter

Continued….

