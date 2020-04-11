Public Cloud Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2025
This report focuses on the global Public Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Public Cloud market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
CloudByte
CloudFounders
Cloudian
Egnyte
ETegro
EVault
Intequus
NuCloud
ServerWare
Silicon
SwiftStack
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
The Standard Model
Hybrid Clouds
Market segment by Application, split into
Servers
Data Storage
Internet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Public Cloud are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Public Cloud Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Public Cloud Market Size
2.2 Public Cloud Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Public Cloud Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Public Cloud Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Public Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Public Cloud Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Public Cloud Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Public Cloud Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Public Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Public Cloud Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Public Cloud Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter
Continued….
