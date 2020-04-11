Regenerated Fiber Market Current Scenario; Who will Surpass 2026 | Aquafil S.p.A., AWA PAPER & TECHNOLOGICAL COMPANY, Inc; Polyfiber Industries, others

The Regenerated Fiber Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Aquafil S.p.A., AWA PAPER & TECHNOLOGICAL COMPANY, Inc; Polyfiber Industries, Fabric Master., China Bambro Textile Co., Ltd., TENCEL, MITTAL INTERNATIONAL, Birla Cellulose, A R Industries, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Fibrezone India, JELU-WERK, Sakshi Chem Sciences Private Limited, International Paper.,N.U.Patel & Company., Daiwabo Co., Ltd., kayavlon, Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, CHONBANG Co., Ltd, LENZING AG among others.

Regenerated Fiber Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Rayon, Acetate, Cellulose, Lyocell), Application (Needle-punched Fabrics, Geotextiles, Automotive, Wadding, Water & Oil Filtration), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Regenerated fiber is produced by disbanding and converting the plant fiber cellulose into fiber using the viscose technique. Rayon, acetate, lyocell and acetate are some of the common types of the regenerated fiber. These regenerated fibers are used in wide number of products. They are mainly in demand from automotive industry as they are used for designing automotive interior. They are also used for other applications such as needle- punched fabrics, wadding, geotextiles and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of regenerated fiber for designing automobile interior is driving the market growth

Increasing application of regenerated fiber will also propel the market growth

Growth in automotive industry will also enhance the market growth

Rising usage of filtration non-woven fabrics made from regenerated fibers for filtration of water, air, and oil will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising usage of synthetic fiber will restrain the market growth

Low cost of the synthetic fiber as compared to the regenerated fiber will also restrict the growth of this market

