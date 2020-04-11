Smart Parking Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025
This report focuses on the global Smart Parking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Parking development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Smart Parking market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2291913
The key players covered in this study
Conduent, Inc.
SKIDATA AG.
Amano McGann.
Streetline, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
ParkMe, Inc.
Parkmobile LLC
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting Services
Engineering Services
Mobile App Parking Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Government
Transport Transit
Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2291913
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Parking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Parking development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Parking are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-parking-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Parking Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Consulting Services
1.4.3 Engineering Services
1.4.4 Mobile App Parking Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Parking Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Government
1.5.4 Transport Transit
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Smart Parking Market Size
2.2 Smart Parking Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Smart Parking Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Smart Parking Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Smart Parking Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Parking Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Smart Parking Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Smart Parking Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Smart Parking Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Smart Parking Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Parking Mark
Continued….
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155
- Excavators Machine Control System Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User - April 11, 2020
- Cybersecurity Consulting Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2025 - April 11, 2020
- Airport Supply Chain Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025 - April 11, 2020