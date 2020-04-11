Surgical Imaging Arms Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2025
The global Surgical Imaging Arms market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Surgical Imaging Arms market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Surgical Imaging Arms market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Surgical Imaging Arms market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Surgical Imaging Arms market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
companies profiled in the global surgical imaging arms market include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., Hologic, Inc., and ATON GmbH.
The global surgical imaging arms market has been segmented as follows:
Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market, by Product
- C-arm Surgical Imaging Devices
- Fixed C-arm
- Mini C-arm
- Compact C-arm
- O-arm Surgical Imaging Devices
- G-arm Surgical Imaging Devices
Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market, by Application
- Orthopedic
- Cardiovascular
- Pain Management
- Urology
- Others
Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market, by End-user
- Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
Global Surgical Imaging Arms Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Surgical Imaging Arms market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Surgical Imaging Arms market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
