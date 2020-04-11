Sustainable Travel Market Share and Growth Analysis 2026, Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industry And Top Companies (Expedia Group, Booking Holdings Holdings, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Travel Leaders Group, Etc.)
This report focuses on the global status of sustainable travel, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of sustainable travel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Access the PDF example of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4254370
The main players covered by this study
Expedia Group
Booking Holdings Holdings
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel
Travel Leaders Group
JTB Corporation
Frosch
AndBeyond
Intrepid travel
Travelopia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
natural tourism
Community tourism
Others
Learn more about this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4254370
Market segment by application, divided into less than
20 years
20-30 years
30-40 years
40-50 years
above 50 years
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study in this report are: to
analyze the global status of sustainable travel, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players.
Present the development of sustainable travel in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sustainable-travel-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the sustainable travel market are as follows:
Historical Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by income from sustainable travel
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global sustainable travel market by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Nature tourism
1.4.3 Community tourism
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Share of the global sustainable travel market by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Under 20
1.5.3 20-30 years
1.5.4 30-40 years
1.5.5 40-50 years
1.5.6 Over 50
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Outlook for the sustainable travel market (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in sustainable tourism by region
2.2.1 Size of the sustainable tourism market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of sustainable travel by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Market size forecast for sustainable travel by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Sustainable growth strategy for the travel market
2.3.6 Primary interviews with the main players in sustainable travel (opinion leaders)
Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players
3.1 Global Top Su
Continued….
About us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a one-off help for all your market research needs. We have an extensive database of reports from major publishers and authors around the world. We specialize in delivering personalized reports to our customers’ requirements. We have complete information about our publishers and are therefore sure of the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our customers to map their needs and we produce the perfect market research required for our customers.
Contact us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, USA
Telephone number : +1 (972) -362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
- Surgical Needle Market 2020 Latest Trends, Technology Studies, Substantial Growth, Key Developments and Future Analysis till 2025 - April 11, 2020
- Surgical Mesh Market 2020 Enterprise Demand, Current Trends, Growth Analysis, Product Types, Security Solutions and Innovative Technology by Top Companies till 2025 - April 11, 2020
- Surgical Light Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Share, Structure, Industry Inspection, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape And Market Forecast To 2025 - April 11, 2020