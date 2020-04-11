Travel Duffel Bags Market Boosting The Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics And Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Travel Duffel Bags Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It’s a 360-degree overview of the global market’s competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Eagle Creek (United States), Everest (United States), Luggage America (United States), Netpackbag (United States), Samsonite (Hong Kong), BRIC’s Industria Valigeria Fine (Italy), Briggs and Riley (United States), Delsey (France), Valigeria (Romania) and Victorinox Swiss Army (United States).

Definition:

The travel duffel bag refers as a smaller bag than a suitcase and bigger than a tote, it is a perfectly sized carryall for a long weekend. Travel Duffel Bags which is in short also known as the small luggage, is an integral part of the activities related to travel & tourism. Travel Duffel Bags are bags which is been used to carry several stuff for business and personal purpose. The inclination of the global population has been increasing towards travel and adventure activity, which has been proved beneficial for the industries such as travel & tourism, and, in turn, for industries which are been involved in the manufacturing of related travel gear such as luggage. Many top players are focusing on designing and manufacturing smart luggage with smart features such as smart locking system, traceability and the growth of the very market has been attributed to the rise in travel and tourism activities across the globe.

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues. Global Travel Duffel Bags Market is accessible to readers in a logical, wise format. Driving and restraining factors are listed in this study report to help you understand the positive and negative aspects in front of your business.

Market Trend

Surging deployment of Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker, USB port for recharging the battery of cell phones

Restraints

The popularity of mom-and-pops stores

Changing consumer preferences

Opportunities

Surge in high-net-worth-individuals globally

Rise of wide distribution channel including e-commerce

Increasing travel & tourism industries across the world

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Travel Duffel Bags segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Nylon duffel bags, Leather duffel bags, Wheeled duffel bags), Application (Company-Owned Stores, Online Stores, Specialist Retail Stores), Price Range (Premium, Medium range, Low range), Weight (Less Than 1kg, 1kg to 2kg, 2kg to 3kg, 3kg to 4kg, Above 4kg)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Global Travel Duffel Bags Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Global Travel Duffel Bags Market in terms of value.

To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Global Travel Duffel Bags Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Global Travel Duffel Bags Market and various regions.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Global Travel Duffel Bags Market.

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Travel Duffel Bags Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Travel Duffel Bags market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Travel Duffel Bags Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Travel Duffel Bags

Chapter 4: Presenting the Travel Duffel Bags Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Travel Duffel Bags market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8& 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Travel Duffel Bags market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Travel Duffel Bags market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Travel Duffel Bags market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

