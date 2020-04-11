Weight Loss App Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis By 2026
This report focuses on the global status of the weight loss app, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the Weight Loss App in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main actors covered in this study
DailyBurn
FatSecret
Fitbit
Fitness Buddy
FitNow
Fooducate
Ideal Weight
iTrackBites
Livestrong
My Coach
MyFitnessPal
Noom Coach
Sworkit
Weight Watchers
YAZIO
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
IOS
Android
Others
Market segment by application, divided into
lifestyle
Diet monitoring
Weight monitoring
Exercise monitoring
Others
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the weight loss application market are as follows:
Historical Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Players covered: ranking according to the income of the weight loss application
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global market for weight loss apps by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 IOS
1.4.3 Android
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of weight loss apps per app: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Lifestyle monitoring
1.5.3 Power monitoring
1.5.4 Weight monitoring
1.5.5 Exercise monitoring
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region
2.1 Market outlook for weight loss apps (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in weight loss apps by region
2.2.1 Size of the weight loss applications market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of weight loss applications by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Market size predicted by the weight loss app by region (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main market trends
2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3.5 Growth strategy for the weight loss applications market
2.3.6 Key Interviews with Key Weight Loss Application Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players
3.1 The world’s best weight loss apps players by market size
Continued….
