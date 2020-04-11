Weight Loss App Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis By 2026

This report focuses on the global status of the weight loss app, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of the Weight Loss App in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main actors covered in this study

DailyBurn

FatSecret

Fitbit

Fitness Buddy

FitNow

Fooducate

Ideal Weight

iTrackBites

Livestrong

My Coach

MyFitnessPal

Noom Coach

Sworkit

Weight Watchers

YAZIO

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

IOS

Android

Others

Market segment by application, divided into

lifestyle

Diet monitoring

Weight monitoring

Exercise monitoring

Others

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are: to

analyze the global status of the weight loss application, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of the Weight Loss App in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the weight loss application market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information on data by region, company, type and 2019, is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Players covered: ranking according to the income of the weight loss application

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global market for weight loss apps by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 IOS

1.4.3 Android

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of weight loss apps per app: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Lifestyle monitoring

1.5.3 Power monitoring

1.5.4 Weight monitoring

1.5.5 Exercise monitoring

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Market outlook for weight loss apps (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in weight loss apps by region

2.2.1 Size of the weight loss applications market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of weight loss applications by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Market size predicted by the weight loss app by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Growth strategy for the weight loss applications market

2.3.6 Key Interviews with Key Weight Loss Application Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 The world’s best weight loss apps players by market size

Continued….

