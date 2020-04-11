What is the Future Scope of LiDar Market amidst COVID-19?

Presently most of the sales of LiDAR sensors in automotive industry is coming from testing of LiDARs by various auto car manufacturers. Research and development and testing of LiDARs would present the major chunk of sales; as most of the high end cars using LiDARs presently are imported in China. Further, in coming years, ADAS would present a major opportunity for the automotive LiDAR sensors. However, once automated driverless cars are permitted by the government this LiDar Market is anticipated to witness high growth rate.

At present, the key issue to determine whether an installation or retrofit falls within the ambit of a refitting is whether it would change the registered structure, construction, or features of the vehicle. However, this is rather a broad description as well as open to interpretation as to what establishes “structure, feature or construction” of a vehicle. No detailed application guidance has been provided. As such, interpretation and enforcement will likely to continue to be the inconsistent and vary from various place to place.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Can 360 Probe

Cant 360 Probe

By End User

Commercial

Passengers

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Various governments across the world are focusing on use of various sensors for ADAS; but, the way for self-driving cars seems far difficult. Common sensors for ADAS include video, radar, LIDAR, ultrasonic and infrared (IR).

Regional Overview

Based on the discussions with numerous vehicle administrative authorities, the installation or retrofitting of Warning Function in Aftermarket Solutions will constitute a permitted refitting will largely turn upon whether such installations or retrofitting changes the appearance of the vehicle. However, a change in technical parameters or performance may also be a factor considered by the authorities.

The importance of LiDAR sensor technology is also shown by Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye for USD15.3 billion — the largest ever acquisition of Israeli hi-tech company. The acquisition illustrates that not just that hi-tech internet and computer companies have various automotive ambitions but are also the importance of ADAS for the autonomous driving. ADAS which is one of fastest-growing sectors in automotive field in recent years.

Key Players

Quanergy Velodyne LiDAR Inc. Continental AG LeddarTech, Inc. TriLumina

Competitor overview

In 2016, Velodyne announced the VLP-32A, which offers a 200-meter range in a 600-gram package. With a target cost of USD 500 (at automotive scale production). In August 2016, Ford and Chinese search giant Baidu jointly invested USD 150 million in Velodyne. The goal of these investments is to make a USD 100 automotive LiDAR sensor available within the next couple of years.

