Bisphenol A Market – Trends & Leading Players by 2028

This report presents the worldwide Bisphenol A market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
Top Companies in the Global Bisphenol A Market:
leading manufacturers profiled in this report include Bayer Material Science, SABIC Innovative Plastics, and Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Kumho P&B Chemicals, Teijin Ltd., Dow Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation and Mitsui Chemicals among others. These companies are profiled in detail covering features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.
To manage the scope of the research certain assumptions were made. All the market estimates and forecast have been calculated on the basis of sales and consumption. Inflation is not a part of pricing in this report and price has been kept constant throughout the year for calculating market size. Given that different end-users use different types of products, pricing for each application varies according to region while estimating and forecasting market revenue on the global basis. The global average bulk prices of chemicals have been used for computation of value of market.
The market has been segmented as below:
Bisphenol A Market: Application Segment Analysis
- Polycarbonates
- Epoxy resins
- Others (Flame retardants, unsaturated polyester resin, polyacrylate, polyetherimide, polysulfone resins, etc)
Bisphenol A Market: Regional Analysis
- North America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Rest of the world
