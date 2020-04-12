Cell Therapy Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cell Therapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global cell therapy market size was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The development of precision medicine and advancements in Advanced Therapies Medicinal Products (ATMPS) in context to their efficiency and manufacturing are expected to be the major drivers for the market. In addition, automation in adult stem cell and cord blood processing and storage are the key technological advancements that have supported the growth of the market for cell therapy.

The investment in technological advancements for decentralizing manufacturing of this therapy is anticipated to significantly benefit the market. Miltenyi Biotec is one of the companies that has contributed to the decentralization in manufacturing through its CliniMACS Prodigy device. The device is an all-in-one automated manufacturing system that exhibits the capability of manufacturing various cell types.

An increase in financing and investments in the space to support the launch of new companies is expected to boost the organic revenue growth in the market for cell therapy. For instance, in July 2019, Bayer invested USD 215 million for the launch of Century Therapeutics, a U.S.-based biotechnology startup that aimed at developing therapies for solid tumors and blood cancer. Funding was further increased to USD 250 billion by a USD 35 million contribution from Versant Ventures and Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics.

The biomanufacturing companies are working in collaboration with customers and other stakeholders to enhance the clinical development and commercial manufacturing of these therapies. Biomanufacturers and OEMs such as GE healthcare are providing end-to-end flexible technology solutions to accelerate the rapid launch of therapies in the market for cell therapy.

The expanding stem cells arena has also triggered the entry of new players in the market for cell therapy. Celularity, Century Therapeutics, Rubius Therapeutics, ViaCyte, Fate Therapeutics, ReNeuron, Magenta Therapeutics, Frequency Therapeutics, Promethera Biosciences, and Cellular Dynamics are some startups that have begun their business in this arena lately.

Use-type Insights

The clinical-use segment is expected to grow lucratively during the forecast period owing to the expanding pipeline for therapies. The number of cancer cellular therapies in the pipeline rose from 753 in 2018 to 1,011 in 2019, as per Cancer Research Institute (CRI). The major application of stem cell treatment is hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for the treatment of the immune system and blood disorders for cancer patients.

In Europe, blood stem cells are used for the treatment of more than 26,000 patients each year. These factors have driven the revenue for malignancies and autoimmune disorders segment. Currently, most of the stem cells used are derived from bone marrow, blood, and umbilical cord resulting in the larger revenue share in this segment.

On the other hand, cell lines, such as Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC) and human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESC) are recognized to possess high growth potential. As a result, a several research entities and companies are making significant investments in R&D pertaining to iPSC- and hESC-derived products.

Therapy

Type Insights of Cell Therapy Market

An inclination of physicians towards therapeutic use of autologous and allogeneic cord blood coupled with rising awareness about the use of cord cells and tissues across various therapeutic areas is driving revenue generation. Currently, the allogeneic therapies segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 in the cell therapy market. The presence of a substantial number of approved products for clinical use has led to the large revenue share of this segment.

Furthermore, the practice of autologous tissue transplantation is restricted by the limited availability of healthy tissue in the patient. Moreover, this type of tissue transplantation is not recommended for young patients wherein tissues are in the growth and development phase. Allogeneic tissue transplantation has effectively addressed the above-mentioned challenges associated with the use of autologous transplantation.

However, autologous therapies are growing at the fastest growth rate owing to various advantages over allogeneic therapies, which are expected to boost adoption in this segment. Various advantages include easy availability, no need for HLA-matched donor identification, lower risk of life-threatening complications, a rare occurrence of graft failure, and low mortality rate.

Regional Insights of Cell Therapy Market

The presence of leading universities such as the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Stanford University, and Yale Stem Cell Center that support research activities in U.S. is one of the key factor driving the market for cell therapy in North America. Moreover, strong regulatory and financing support from the federal bodies for expansion of this arena in U.S. as well as Canada is driving the market.

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative source of revenue owing to the availability of therapies at lower prices coupled with growing awareness among the healthcare entities and patients pertaining the potential of these therapies in chronic disease management. Japan is leading the Asian market for cell therapy, which can be attributed to its fast growth as a hub for research on regenerative medicine.

Moreover, the Japan government has recognized regenerative medicine and cell therapy as a key contributor to the countrys economic growth. This has positively influenced the attention of global players towards the Asian market, thereby driving marketing operations in the region.

Market Share Insights of Cell Therapy Market

Some key companies operating in this market for cell therapy are Fibrocell Science, Inc.; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; Kolon TissueGene, Inc.; PHARMICELL Co., Ltd.; Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.; MEDIPOST; Cells for Cells; NuVasive, Inc.; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.; Vericel Corporation; and ANTEROGEN.CO.,LTD. These companies are collaborating with the blood centers and plasma collection centers in order to obtain cells for use in therapeutics development.

Several companies have marked their presence in the market by acquiring small and emerging therapy developers. For instance, in August 2019, Bayer acquired BlueRock Therapeutics to establish its position in the market for cell therapy. BlueRock Therapeutics is a U.S. company that relies on a proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for cell therapy development.

Several companies are making an entry in the space through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) business model. For example, in April 2019, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. acquired apceth Biopharma GmbH to expand its global footprint in the CDMO market for cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

