Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2019-2025

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Grain oriented electrical steels are iron-silicon magnetic alloys. These alloys are used to construct the cores of highly-efficient electric transformers due to their unique magnetic properties. Available in grades M-2 M-3 M-4 M-5 and M-6 with superior magnetic properties in the rolling direction oriented steels are used in transformer cores. They are used in large generators and other apparatus when the design permits the directional magnetic characteristics to be used efficiently.

Grain oriented electrical steel usually has a silicon level of 3%. It is processed in such a way that the optimal properties are developed in the rolling direction due to a tight control (proposed by Norman P. Goss) of the crystal orientation relative to the sheet. Grain oriented electrical steels are usually applied in transformers rectifiers and so on.

In the past five years from 2012-2016 because of European debt crisis and complex international economic situation grain oriented electrical steel industry only developed at a low growth rate. But in Asia especially in China and India grain oriented electrical steel industry developed at a higher growth rate. In the next five years (2017-2025) grain oriented electrical steel industry will keep growing with the CAGR of 1.78% growth rate.

Supply and demand conditions of grain oriented electrical steel show polarization. In low-end products field overcapacity has become more and more serious but in the high-performance field oriented electrical steel with high grade and magnetic induction the market is in short supply. To seize a larger global market share in the future manufacturing companies will invest much more on R&D and the products will be closer to high-end field.

For regions Asia especially China is the largest production and consumption region followed by Europe and US. Japan and Korea also play important rule in the market large quantity of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is exported to the world every year. This situation will not change in the short term.

The market of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel is quite concentrated. NSSMC Posco JFE Steel NLMK Group ThyssenKrupp AK Steel Cogent (Tata Steel) ArcelorMittal Stalprodukt S.A. ATI Baowu Group Shougang are the key suppliers in the grain oriented electrical steel market. They took up about 95% of the production market in 2017. Newly created China Baowu Steel Group Corp by Wisco and Baosteel become the largest player in the world. The competition is very intense for example due to the challenging business; ATI suspended its Grain Oriented Electrical Steel business in 2016. The intense competition will continue in the future.

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size will increase to 7840 Million US$ by 2025 from 6590 Million US$ in 2017 at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grain Oriented Electrical Steel.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Grain Oriented Electrical Steel capacity production value price and market share of Grain Oriented Electrical Steel in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Baowu Group

NSSMC

AK Steel

ThyssenKrupp

NLMK Group

JFE Steel

Posco

ArcelorMittal

Ansteel

Shougang

Stalprodukt S.A.

Cogent (Tata Steel)

ATI

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segmentation

This market has been divided into Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides an accurate calculation and forecast of sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2026. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets. Market share data is available on the global and regional level. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Research analysts understand the competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

By Types:

Conventional

High Magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

By Applications:

Transformer

Power Generator

Electric Motor

Other

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is a highly comprehensive part of this report. This segmentation sheds light on the sales of the Grain Oriented Electrical Steel on regional- and country-level. This data provides a detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the market in key countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. The competitive landscape chapter of the global market report provides key information about market players such as company overview, total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Grain Oriented Electrical Steel sales and revenue generated, market share, prices, production sites and facilities, products offered, and strategies adopted. This study provides Grain Oriented Electrical Steel sales, revenue, and market share for each player covered in this report for a period between 2016 and 2020.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Overview

5. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Types

6. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Applications

7. Global Market Analysis and Forecast, by Regions

8. North America Market Analysis and Forecast

9. Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Competition Landscape

