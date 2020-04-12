Graphene Oxide (GO) Market 2019 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Forecast 2020-2026

The Global Graphene Oxide (GO) Market research report provides and in-depth analysis on industry- and economy-wide database for business management that could potentially offer development and profitability for players in this market. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market. It focuses on technologies, volume, and materials in, and in-depth analysis of the market. The study has a section dedicated for profiling key companies in the market along with the market shares they hold.

The report consists of trends that are anticipated to impact the growth of the Graphene Oxide (GO) Market during the forecast period between 2020 and 2026. Evaluation of these trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations.

The Report Covers the Following Companies:

hanical exfoliation of monolayer graphene in 2004 interest in graphite oxide (which is produced by oxidation of graphite) has increased dramatically as people search for a cheaper simpler more efficient and better yielding method of producing graphene that can be scaled up massively compared to current methods and be financially suitable for industrial or commercial applications.

While graphite is a 3 dimensional carbon based material made up of millions of layers of graphene graphite oxide is a little different. By the oxidation of graphite using strong oxidizing agents oxygenated functionalities are introduced in the graphite structure which not only expand the layer separation but also makes the material hydrophilic (meaning that they can be dispersed in water). This property enables the graphite oxide to be exfoliated in water using sonication ultimately producing single or few layer graphene known as graphene oxide (GO). The main difference between graphite oxide and graphene oxide is thus the number of layers. While graphite oxide is a multilayer system in a graphene oxide dispersion a few layers flakes and monolayer flakes can be found.

Graphene oxide has two types: powder and solution. Graphene oxide can be dispersed into a range of concentration solution. Therefore in this report the capacity and production of solution graphene oxide is converted into powders.

In 2017 the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global Graphene Oxide (GO) market is valued at 6295 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 64504 K USD by the end of 2024 growing at a Growth Rate of 39.44% between 2017 and 2024. USA is the largest market of grapheme oxide in terms of sales volume according for about 51.8% in 2017.

Currently Global Graphene Group Graphenea Garmor ACS Material and The Sixth Element Materials are major manufacturers of this industry. Global Graphene Group is a global leader. In 2017 the production of Global Graphene Group was 54.2 M Kg and the company held a share of 26.82%.

Graphene oxide is an emerging industry. The cosmically industrial production is still being studied most manufacturers begun the first commercial production since 2013. Although the profit margin of graphene oxide is high the research funds is also phenomenal in additional to this the downstream demand is unstable.

Currently the Graphene Oxide (GO) industry looks more like a conceptual product and the high prices limit the development of the Graphene Oxide (GO) industry. Few downstream consumers can accept such a high price even if GO has shown good performance.

Global Graphene Oxide (GO) market size will increase to 83 Million US$ by 2025 from 6 Million US$ in 2017 at a CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period. In this study 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Graphene Oxide (GO).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Graphene Oxide (GO) capacity production value price and market share of Graphene Oxide (GO) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Garmor

ACS Material

Cheap Tubes

The Sixth Element Materials

BGT Materials

UNIPL

Allightec

E WAY Technology

LeaderNano

Nanoinnova

…

By Types:

Graphene Oxide Solution

Graphene Oxide Powder

By Applications:

Transparent Conductive Films

Composites

Energy-Related Materials

Biology and Medicine

Others

Furthermore, the report includes growth rate of the global market, consumption tables, facts, figures, and statistics of key segments.

By Regions:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020-2026

Important Facts about Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Report:

This research report encompasses Graphene Oxide (GO) Market overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details.

The report has different approaches and procedures endorsed by Key Market players that enable efficient business decisions.

The report offers information such as production value, strategies adopted by market players and products/services they provide.

What Our Report Offers:

Market share valuations of the segments on country and global level

Share analysis of the major market players

Opportunities for new market entrants

Market forecast for a minimum of 6 years for all the segments, sub-segments in various countries and regions

Market Trends (drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and approvals)

Strategic endorsements in key business segments on the basis of market valuations

Competitive scenario mapping the key development patterns.

Company profiling with comprehensive strategies, financial details, and recent progressions.

Supply chain trends representing the latest technological advancements.

