Lactose Free Dairy Products Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

Companies such as Valio International, Shamrock Foods Company, Arla Foods, Dean Foods, The Danone Company Inc., Murray Goulburn Co-Operative, Nestle S.A. operate in the lactose free dairy products market. Primarily these players focus on private label offerings and collaboration with retailers in the domestic market.

General preference of dairy over alternative milk to keep the lactose free dairy products market at a healthy growth rate

The consumption of dairy products is the highest among the global population. However, alternative dairy products are not much popular among consumers and they still prefer dairy products over other alternatives such as plant based products, due to the different taste of plant based dairy products, which is not all that popular among consumers. Moreover, limitations in the usage of plant based dairy products over culinary food is another reason why the growth of lactose free dairy products in the global market is rapidly increasing across the globe.

Yoghurt is the most preferred lactose free dairy product type across a global consumer base

By product type, the yoghurt segment was valued at more than US$ 2,300 Mn in the year 2017 and by the end of the projected period i.e. in 2027, the yoghurt segment is likely to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 4,000 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%. The yoghurt segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of value in the global lactose free dairy products market over the forecast period with a revenue share of more than 20% in the year 2017.

