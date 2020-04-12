Rice Roll Processing Machine Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2025

In 2018, the market size of Rice Roll Processing Machine Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Segmentation

The global rice roll processing market can be segmented on the basis of its end-uses:

Hotels

Events

Households

It can also be segmented on the basis of type of the machine:

Fully automated

Semi-automated

Manual processing

Rice Roll Processing Machine Market: Segmentation Overview

The spraying water in the rice roll processing machine passes through a heating device for saving the steaming time, which enables a faster delivery of rice rolls in the cafes and restaurants. A faster delivery helps the hotel industry to cut down on their operational costs and also adds to customer satisfaction and delight. The temperature of the heating device is also adjustable which makes it useful for serving customized rice rolls to the consumers.

In large scale global events such events for instance the Commonwealth games, FIFA, ICC Cricket World Cup, Brazil Carnival etc., rice roll processing machines have useful application as they can help caterers serve a large number of customers with a faster service coupled with shorter delivery time and hot food.

Small rice roll processing machines are bought in households for preparing rice rolls at home.

Rice Roll Processing Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The global rice roll processing machines market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. APEJ region holds a significant share of rice roll processing machines market owing to the growing demand in China. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to food processing machines, wherein rice roll processing machine are useful to reduce the waiting time of consumers; aids in boosting the growth of rice roll processing machines market in the region. The market in North America and Europe is more inclined towards growing demand of rice roll processing machines because of the increasing preference for Asian cuisine and low cost import of rice roll processing machines from China.

Rice Roll Processing Machine Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global rice roll processing machines market are:

ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD.

Zaccaria

Milltec

Zhengzhou Yonghua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Lianyungang Huantai Machinery Co., Ltd.

