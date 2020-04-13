Acoustic Emission Testing Service Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025
This report examines the global market for acoustic emission testing service, analyzes and studies the state of development and forecasts of acoustic emission testing service in the United States, EU, Japan, China, India and in Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
TUV Rheinland (Germany)
MISTRAS (United States)
TUV North (Germany)
Parker Hannifin (United States)
TUV Austria (Austria)
General Electric (GEUS)
Acoustic Emission Consulting (AECUS))
Vallen Systeme (AECUS) Germany)
KRN Services Score (US )
Atlanta (US)
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into inspection sizing
Market segment by application, the acoustic emission test service can be divided into a
storage tank
Aging pipeline
Aircraft structural monitoring turbine other
Content
Chapter One: Overview of the Acoustic Emissions Test Services Sector
1.1 Overview of the Acoustic Emissions Test Services Market 1.1.1 Scope of the Acoustic Emissions Test Service Product 1.1.2 Market Conditions and Outlook 1.2 Global Service Market test for acoustic emissions Size and analysis by region (2013-2018) 1.2.1 United States 1.2.2 EU 1.2.3 Japan 1.2.4 China 1.2.5 India 1.2.6 South-East Asia 1.3 Services market ” acoustic emission tests by type 1.3.1 Inspection 1.3.2 Calibration 1.4 Market for acoustic emission testing services by end users / application 1.4.1 Storage tank 1.4.2 Pipeline
1.4.3 Aging aircraft
1.4.4 Structural monitoring
1.4.5 Turbine
1.4.6 Others
Chapter Two: Comprehensive Analysis of Competition by Actors in the Global Acoustic Emissions Control Service
2.1 Size (Value) of the Acoustic Test Services Market by Transmitter (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Concentration Rate of the market
2.2.2 Product / service differences
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Future technological trends
Chapter Three: Company profiles (main players)
3.1 TUV Rheinland (Germany)
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of activities / companies
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Service turnover acoustic emission test (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent developments
3.2 MISTRAS (US)
3.2.1 Company profile
3.2.2 General presentation of activities / of the company
3.2.3 Products, services and solutions
3.2.4 Acoustic emissions
Suite….
