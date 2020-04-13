AI in Healthcare Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 52.3% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting the global AI in Healthcare market is estimated to reach US$ 37.9 Billion by 2026 with a growing CAGR of 52.3% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. Several factors driving growth are the increasing need to reduce healthcare costs, rising importance of big data in healthcare, increased acceptance of precision medicine and raising hardware costs. Increasing applicability of AI-based software in medical care and growing investment in venture capital can also be attributed to the surge in demand for this technology. For example, Care Predict, Inc. is using AI technology to track changes in behavioral patterns and activity to predict health issues early.

Increasing number of cross-industry partnerships are expected to boost the healthcare sector’s adoption of AI, which is further responsible for its lucrative growth rate. GNS Healthcare entered into a cross-industry partnership with Alliance and Amgen in September 2018 to conduct oncology clinical trials. The goal of the collaboration was to use data from clinical trials and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify factors that improve treatment responses in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC).

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide artificial intelligence in healthcare industry. However, the companies that hold the majority share of artificial intelligence in healthcare market are NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Siemens Healthineer, General Electric (GE) Company, Medtronic, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Koninklijke Philips, Johnson & Johnson Services, Butterfly Network, Welltok, Inc., Micron Technology and Other Prominent Players.

Artificial intelligence in the healthcare market is segmented on the basis of application into patient data and risk assessment, medical imaging and diagnosis, drug discovery, precise medicine, hospital automation, patient management, and other applications. The application segment of hospital workflow management is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall artificial intelligence market in healthcare. The large proportion of this segment can be attributed to increased implementation of machine learning, deep learning and other detailed pattern recognition algorithms which provide clinical decision support while improving the efficiency of radiologists, pathologists and other image-based diagnostics.

Artificial intelligence is expected to grow at substantial pace in robotic-assisted surgery platforms and the segment is expected to show a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. These robots can incorporate information from actual surgical experiences to create new, improved insights coupled with improved overall surgical outcome, thus enhancing consumer confidence in AI integration across surgery centers.

As a developed and technologically advanced country, North America is likely to be one of the key contributors during the forecast period to the overall artificial intelligence growth of the healthcare market. Furthermore, high GDP investment in healthcare, especially in the US and Canada, is likely to complement the growth of next-generation technologies such as AI in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the region with the most rapid growth. Improving healthcare IT infrastructure, increasing number of AI start-ups and rising increasingly the adoption of advanced technologies are some of the factors that contribute to market growth. There is also expected to be an increase in the number of government initiatives for AI technology in this area.

