Anthocyanin Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2023

Although the market for anthocyanin is witnessing steady growth in the developed and developing regions, the underdeveloped nations are on the back foot. This is primarily due to the low awareness about the benefits offered by the consumption of anthocyanin among the consumers. Consumers residing in the underdeveloped countries are less exposed to the benefits that are offered from consuming anthocyanin rich food and beverages.

However, these countries have a significant potential for the growth of the anthocyanin market. Increasing market penetration by the major companies operating in the field of food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and personal care industries among others would ensure the steady growth of the anthocyanin industry.

In order to get a better understanding of the anthocyanin market, a key trends analysis has been included for all the segments. In addition, the key players in the market have also been profiled in terms of their financial overview, product segments, recent developments and business strategies adopted by them.

The leading players in the market include Archer Daniels Midlands Co (Illinois, Chicago), Naturex S.A. (Avignon, France), Symrise A.G. (Holzminden, Germany), CHR Hansen A/S (Denmark, Europe), Sensient Technologies Corp (Wisconsin, U.S.), D.D. Williamson and Co. Inc.(Kentucky, U.S.), Kalsec Inc.(Michigan, U.S.), FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S), Synthite Industries (Kerala, India) and GNT Group (Aschen, Germany) among others.

Global Anthocyanin market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Anthocyanin Market, by Type

Cyanidin

Delphinidin

Pelargonidin

Peonidin

Petunidin

Malvidin

Global Anthocyanin Market, by End Use

Food & Beverage Industry Bakery & Confectionary Dairy Products Beverages Soup, Sauces & Spreads Others

Nutraceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry

Animal Feed

Global Anthocyanin Market, by Source

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers

Legumes & Cereal

Global Anthocyanin Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Latin America

Oceania

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Anthocyanin market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Anthocyanin market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

