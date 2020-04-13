Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning Market 2020-2026 | Growing at a CAGR of 37.95%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Artificial Intelligence market & Advanced Machine has reached USD 29.8 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 281.24 Billion by 2026 and anticipated to grow with CAGR of 37.95% during the forecast period from 2020-2026, owing to increasing overall global investment in Artificial Intelligence Technology.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a computer science algorithm and analytics-driven approach to replicate human intelligence in a machine and Machine learning (ML) is an enhanced application of artificial intelligence, which allows software applications to predict the resulted accurately. The development of powerful and affordable cloud computing infrastructure is having a substantial impact on the growth potential of artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning market. In addition, diversifying application areas of the technology, as well as a growing level of customer satisfaction by users of AI & ML services and products is another factor that is currently driving the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market. Moreover, in the coming years, applications of machine learning in various industry verticals is expected to rise exponentially. Proliferation in data generation is another major driving factor for the AI & Advanced ML market. As natural learning develops, artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning technology are paving the way for effective marketing, content creation, and consumer interactions.

The major market players in the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market are ICarbonX, TIBCO Software Inc., SAP SE, Fractal Analytics Inc., Next IT, Iflexion, Icreon, Prisma Labs, AIBrain, Oracle Corporation, Quadratyx, NVIDIA, Inbenta, Numenta, Intel, Domino Data Lab, Inc., Neoteric, UruIT, Waverley Software, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on organization size, the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market segmented into Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise. Large Enterprise segment projected to propel the organization size segment in the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market and Small and Medium Enterprise is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. With the growing volume of business data being generated by the organizations, AI tools can be used for advanced statistical analysis and machine learning for small businesses with budget constraints.

Based on Industry Vertical, the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market segmented into Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, IT and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Government, Others (Education, Media, and Entertainment etc.). Banking, Financial Services and Insurance segment is dominating the industry vertical segment in the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market. The increase in complex data sets such as big data in the banking industry fuels the growth of the Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market. Also, the ability of these technologies to detect payment frauds further propels the market growth.

Geographically, the Global Artificial Intelligence & Advanced Machine Learning market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. The North America is dominating the market due to the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from R&D. North America has rapidly changed, and the most competitive global market in the world. The Asia-pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global AI & Advanced ML market. The rising awareness for business productivity, supplemented with competently designed machine learning solutions offered by vendors present in the Asia-pacific region, has led Asia-pacific to become a highly potential market.

