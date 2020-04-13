Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Market 2020: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., 3M, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Drug delivery market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 510.62 billion by 2027. Technological development and increasing awareness about diagnosis and treatment around the globe is a driving factor for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape and Drug Delivery Market Share Analysis

Drug delivery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Asia-Pacific drug delivery market.

The major players covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., 3M, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.), and Sanofi among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of drug delivery market.

For instance,

In February 2020, Novartis AG stated that both the FDA and European Medicines Agency EMA have acknowledged the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) and marketing authorization application (MAA), for ofatumumab (OMB157) which is used to treat lapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

In December 2019, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. took over the investigational bermekimab from Xbiotech Inc., this is bound to increase their already wide product portfolio and also it will increase the revenue.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for drug delivery through expanded range of size.

Asia-Pacific Drug Delivery Market Scope and Market Size

Drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, opthalmic drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, topical drug delivery, implantable drug delivery and transmucosal drug delivery. In 2020, oral drug delivery segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high reception of oral drug delivery route of administration by the patients as it is one of the humblest, convenient, and harmless routes for drug administration.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, community healthcare, home healthcare, clinics and others. In 2020, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market as hospitals are the first contact points for various types of treatments and surgical procedures, also the needs of all the in-house patients are catered.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, pharmacy stores, direct tenders and online pharmacy. In 2020, direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the market as cost benefits are provided to end users by direct tenders as compared to retail sales as well as direct tenders right away supply drug delivery devices from manufacturer to hospitals, dermatological clinics and others.

