Baby Infant Formula Market Market 2020 Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

Global baby infant formula market 2019 analysis report supplies an extensive analysis of market trends and stock to grow with CAGR. The report examines the economic dimensions, recent baby infant milk formula market trends, key sections and prospects of this global industry (2019-2025).

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the baby infant formula market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Read more details @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/791

The report also provides an extensive mapping of competition as well as the qualitative and quantitative trends and analysis of the infant milk formula market which highly impacts the dairy products industry. The global baby infant formula market share, forecast, and dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been thoroughly covered in the final study. Also, the global baby infant milk formula market size has detailed based on an extensive value chain of dried and prepared milk products and a better understanding of the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the industry players’ decision making. The global baby infant formula market value and volume statistics have been provided in the study. The report also covers trends of the global infant nutrition market as well as China infant milk formula market size.

The global baby infant milk formula market size is projected to be valued USD 82.31 billion by 2025, driven by the rising trend of a rising number of mothers entering the workforce leading to an increasing need for breastfeeding substitutes for adequate infant nutrition worldwide. Also, growing sales of premium nutrition products on the back of higher birth rates in developing economies to drive the global baby infant formula market in the near future.

Correct nutrition is crucial for the rapid growth and development that occurs during a baby’s first year. Providing babies with the right infant formula promotes good mental and physical health. During the first year, babies’ mouths are able only to suck and swallow. Their digestive system is able to take in only fluids, such as breast milk or formula. As babies continually mature, their food and feeding patterns must continue to change.

Get more information @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/baby-infant-formula-market

Some babies have health issues which make standard infant formula unsuitable for them. Specialty formula such as organic milk formula and goat milk formula are specially designed for babies to address a range of health conditions. This segment is expected to grow with a revenue CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Specialty baby milk is not consumed unless it is prescribed by a pediatrician. Specialty baby formula is only prescribed when the baby has a specific health condition such as heart disease, malabsorption, inability to digest fats or other conditions. Protein hydrolysate or extensively hydrolyzed formulas, thickened formulas, lactose-free formulas, premature discharge formulas among others are various types of specialty formula. Protein hydrolysate or extensively hydrolyzed formula is meant for babies having milk or soy allergies. It is easy to digest and less likely to cause allergic reactions. Thickened formulas thicken by itself once it reaches the stomach minimizing the possibility of regurgitation and thus acts as acid reflux. The lactose-free formula helps to reduce excessive bloating, gas, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping. Premature discharge formula provides high calories, higher levels of protein, vitamins, and minerals and is recommended for premature babies.

Health & beauty retailers including pharmacies and drugstores were the second largest revenue generating channel accounting for 43.3% in 2017 within the global baby infant formula market share. The availability of infant milk products with recommendations from pharmacists influences the purchasing decision of parents.

Rising demand for baby infant formula coupled with the fact that drugstores are now stocking up on infant formula cans is expected to augment sales over the next few years. Approval from regulatory bodies including FDA for sale of infant formula cans as OTC products is likely to augment sales via this distribution channel.

Europe is one of the most potential regions and holds a significant share within the global baby infant formula market value. Europe was valued USD 11.61 billion in 2017, growing with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025. Breastfeeding is not popular in certain countries of Europe such as France. As per a recent study, a typical French mother chooses to breastfeed only for 17 weeks, according to 2015 statistics from France’s National Institute of Health, Inserm. This has driven the infant formula market size in this country. Furthermore, the high consumption of infant formula due to the social stigma attached to breastfeeding among women is expected to fuel the Europe baby infant formula market share in the global market.

Some of the leading players operating in the global infant milk formula market include FrieslandCampina Cheese & Butter B.V, The Kraft Heinz Company, Töpfer GmbH, Perrigo Nutritionals LLC, Holle baby food GmbH, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited, and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Key segments of the global baby infant formula market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Standard (Formula 1)

Follow-On (Formula 2)

Toddler (Formula 3)

Special Formula

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Supermarkets

Health & Beauty Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)