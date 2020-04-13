Battery Storage Inverter Market to Witness Vigorous Growth during the Forecast Period

Global Battery Storage Inverter Market – Scope of the Report

Battery storage inverter is a type of grid-connected inverters, which can be a bi-directional inverter. Battery storage inverter can store electric energy, following the combined deployment of the smart grid to release energy. The battery storage inverter inverters find full applications in commercial, residential, and utility-scale sectors. At present, it used in the field of photovoltaic power generation. The battery storage inverter market is anticipated to spectate lucrative growth in the coming years.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report:

– ABB

– Dynapower Company, LLC.

– Eaton

– INGETEAM, S.A.

– KACO new energy

– Power One Micro Systems Pvt. Ltd.

– SMA Solar Technology AG

– SolarEdge Technologies Ltd.

– SOLAX POWER

– SUNGROW

The widening gap between supply and demand of electricity, mainly in the developing regions, is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the battery storage inverter market. However, the high cost of these inverters is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the battery storage inverter market. With the increase in the electricity bill amounts and power supply fluctuations, the battery storage inverter is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The global battery storage inverter market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as single-phase electric power, three-phase electric power. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as utility scale, commercial, residential.

Battery Storage Inverter Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

