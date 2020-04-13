Biggest Innovation in Modular Data Center Market By 2025: Key Players Flexenclosure AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Bladeroom Group Ltd., Emerson Electric Co.

The global modular data center market was estimated at USD 2.65 Bn in 2015. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% between 2016 and 2025, to reach USD 22.41 Bn in the year 2025.

Enterprises and organizations across the globe are focusing and putting high emphasis on achieving improved energy efficiency and adhering to the global standards for energy efficiency. Since, globally across all the geographical regions data centers are one of the most energy consuming entities, high efforts are being made to bring down the energy consumption and achieve optimal energy efficiency. As modular data centers are able to deliver low PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) with information and data for auditing proving energy saving, it is emerging as one of the of the most preferable data center capacity expansion solution, and as one of the prominent ways for establishing new data centers. Advanced and technologically updated modular data center uses natural cooling source, free cooling methods and technology in some places, solar power and efficient air conditioning design, which will ultimately help organizations and enterprises to meet the requirements and needs of achieving high energy efficiency, ensuring low operational expenses.

Due to high degree of flexibility and scalability inherent in its design, it enables organization to have an incremental growth on the basis of pay as you grow model, providing company leverage of controlling its capital expenses and invest capital in a manner that closely matches the current requirements and demands.

Businesses are seeking paradigm shift in their operations especially in developing economies like India, China and Brazil etc. Awareness about the benefits of modular data center in these regions has significantly increased the adoptions of modular data center solutions by various organizations. Digitalization of economies supported by various government initiatives in these countries is favoring the further growth of modular data center market in the countries. Furthermore, these developing economies have been the breeding grounds for a large number of SME’s that are also the significant adopters of modular data center Solutions. As a result, modular data center market is expected to witness a huge opportunity with its rise in the APAC, MEA and SAM region.

The global modular data center market is segmented on the basis of solution, services, applications, deployment, verticals and regions. Modular data centers come either bundled as all-in-one solutions or as a single solutions. In all-in-one solutions, the modular data center market is fragmented into standard 20 ft. container module, standard 40 ft. container module and other customized container modules. The market segmentation for single modules are based on IT modules, power modules and the cooling modules. The modular data center market classification on the basis of services is into consulting and planning services, design, construction and commissioning services, operations and maintenance services and other services. The market is also divided by applications as emergency and temporary deployment, capacity expansion, disaster recovery and other applications. Additionally, the market is also classified on the basis of deployments as Greenfield and Brownfield deployments.

BFSI, Telecom & IT, Energy, Government, Education & Research and Others are the segments which classify the global modular data center market on the basis of verticals. Geographically the entire market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East Africa (MEA). With increasing number of enterprises in APAC, MEA and SAM countries like India, China, Brazil, UAE and the growing awareness about the benefits of modular data center, its adoption will bolster in the market.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP and Schneider Electric SE are few of the major few of the major players operating in the market and offering a wide solution portfolio. North America, being technologically advanced region and due to high presence of large enterprises has witnessed the highest adoptions of modular data center by various organizations. Europe is the second largest adopter of modular data center solutions while APAC region with growing data and its storage demand lags behind the above two regions.

The biggest users of modular data center have been technology companies, communication providers, and financial service firms. Government vertical has realized the advantages offered by modular data center and accordingly has witnessed an upward trend in its adoptions. The report profiles key players such as Flexenclosure AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Bladeroom Group Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LLC, Dell, Inc., IBM Corporation, Baselayer Technology and Rittal GmBH.

