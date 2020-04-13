Cable Assembly Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Carrio Cabling, Walker Component Group, Inc., Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Co., Samtec and More

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Cable Assembly Market reports provides seven years pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Smiths Interconnect Inc., Minnesota Wire Company, Fischer Connectors SA, Times Microwave Systems, Carrio Cabling, Walker Component Group, Inc., Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Co., Samtec, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., TMB, 3M among others.

Global cable assembly market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 210.8 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period to 2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increased popularity of fiber optics.

The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the Cable Assembly Market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.

Quality and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies to offer you an exceptional market research report for your niche.

TE Connectivity, Molex, LLC, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., DC Electronics, Epec, LLC., PSC Electronics, AFCI, Smiths Interconnect Inc., Minnesota Wire Company, Fischer Connectors SA, Times Microwave Systems, Carrio Cabling, Walker Component Group, Inc., Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Co., Samtec, TPC Wire & Cable Corp., TMB, 3M among others.

Global Cable Assembly Market By Product (Application-Specific, Rectangular, RF, Circular, Fiber Optics, and Other Products), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecom and Datacom, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, and Other Applications) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Drivers and Restraints of the Cable Assembly Market

Increasing adoption of EVs in China and increased focus toward the adoption of EVs by the Indian government is driving the market

Increase in the usage of automobile applications is helping to boost the market growth

Rising demand for high bandwidth communication is increasing the use of fiber optics which further help to boost the market growth

Invention of high speed cable assemblies also propel the market growth

Limited application is hindering the market growth

High cost as compared to wire harnessing is restricting the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global cable assembly market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cable assembly market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Amphenol Corporation introduced BoardLock Family which is a combination of 180° straight or 90° right angle pin-oriented, flanged or flangeless, wire-to-board versatility with the excellent reliability of the A Series eco-friendly thermoplastic connection system with a maximum current rating up to 25A. It will help the company to increase the customer base and share in the market

In July 2019, Amphenol Corporation made a partnership with SV Microwave which will offer a variety of millimetre wave (mmWave) and SMPx coaxial connectors and cable assemblies for robotic and automation development and production. This partnership will help the company to increase its presence in the market

