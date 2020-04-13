Cannabidiol Oil Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2020-2027

Cannabidiol oil is a compound found in the cannabis plant. The oil has significant therapeutic properties such as pain relief and inflammatory, quitting smoking and drug withdrawal, epilepsy, and others. In addition, the oil has important properties that can be used to treat neurological symptoms, disorders, cancer, anxiety disorders, and others. However, the cannabidiol oil shows few side effects such as nausea, fatigue, and irritability. Also, the use of cannabidiol oil is highly regulated and needs approval for using it as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

The cannabidiol oil market is estimated to grow due to the significant use of cannabidiol oil in the pharmaceutical industry. The market is expected to grow due to rising awareness about vital health benefits in various sectors such as medicines, food, and others. The market is expected to have growth opportunities in developing regions.

Top Leading players are:

– Aurora Cannabis Inc.

– Endoca

– Medical Marijuana, Inc.

– Nuleaf Naturals, LLC

– Elixinol Global Limited

– CV Sciences, Inc.

– Canopy Growth

– Bluebird Botanicals (Gaia Botanicals LLC)

– Globalcannabinoids.IO

– Folium Biosciences

The report analyzes factors affecting cannabidiol oil market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cannabidiol oil market in these regions.

The global cannabidiol oil market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. Based on the product type the market is classified as pills, tincture, topicals, and isolates. On the basis of application the market is divided into pain relive, anxiety and depression, acne treatment, chemotherapy-induced symptoms treatment, and other applications. And based on the distribution channel the market is classified as online-distribution, pharmacies, food and grocery stores.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cannabidiol oil market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cannabidiol oil market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

