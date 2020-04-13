Cellulose Derivatives Excipient Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Cellulose ester and cellulose ethers are two main forms of cellulose derivatives. These derivative excipients are utilized in various processes such as stabilization, drug delivery, coating, binding, and others. Moreover, these derivatives are also in different type of pharmaceuticals such as extended and controlled release matrices, osmotic drugs, bio-adhesives, liquid dosage forms, and others.

Increasing awareness of diverse applications of cellulose derivatives and cost benefits served by the product are likely to drive the growth of global cellulose derivative excipients market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing production of drugs and capsules are also projected to offer significant opportunity for the market.

Top Leading players are:

– Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

– DuPont

– CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

– NAGASE & CO., LTD.

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Celanese Corporation Ashland

– Maple Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

The global Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market is segmented on the basis by material type, application, and, end-user industry. Based on material type the market is segmented into cellulose ether derivatives and cellulose ester derivatives. On the basis of cellulose ether derivatives, the market is segmented into methyl cellulose, ethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, and others. On the basis of cellulose ester derivatives, the market is segmented into cellulose acetate, cellulose acetate butyrate, cellulose acetate priopionate, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into bio-adhesives, osmotic drug delivery systems, stabilizing agent, binder, and others. Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics & personal care, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cellulose Derivative Excipient Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

