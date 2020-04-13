China Retail Banking Market Report-Is Expected to Record a Slower CAGR of 13.7% Over 2023

The research reports on China Retail Banking Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. China Retail Banking Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. China Retail Banking Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

China total loan balances outstanding (including credit card balances, personal loan balances, and residential mortgage balances outstanding) recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2% during 2014-18 to reach CNY37.8tn ($5.5tn). Credit card balances outstanding was the fastest-growing credit segment during the review period. However, as a result of stringent government regulations aimed at curbing rising household debt, total loan balances outstanding is expected to record a slower CAGR of 13.7% over 2019-23.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes China lending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal loan, and mortgage loan markets, covering market size, competitors market shares, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview of the retail deposit segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in the countrys retail lending segment.

– Credit card balances outstanding in China recorded a high CAGR of 30.8% during 2014-18. To curb rising credit card debt, Chinese regulators are tightening lending criteria.

– The personal loan market in China recorded a CAGR of 20.9%, with banks being the preferred lender for personal loans.

– Residential mortgage loans in China increased at a significant CAGR of 24.8%, mainly due to high housing prices.

