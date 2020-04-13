Construction Design Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025
In 2017, the global construction design software market was worth $ xx million and is expected to reach $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period .
This report focuses on the global status of construction design software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of construction design software in the United States, Europe and China.
The main players covered by this study
Graphisoft
Autodesk
Dassault
PTC Systems Inc.
Siemens PLM software
Oracle Corporation
Trimble
Bentley Systems
Chief architect
Act-3D
Asynth
Vectorworks
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
cloud on
site
Market segment by application, divided into
architects
designers designers
amateurs
other
market by region / country, this report covers
the US
Europe
China
Japan
Asia the South –
India Central
and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the general condition of the construction design software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players.
Present the development of construction design software in the United States, Europe and China.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the construction design software market are as follows:
Historical year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information by region, company , type and 2017, is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Content
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Main market segments
1.3 Actors covered
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global construction design software market by type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On site
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of construction design software by application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Architects
1.5.3 Designers
1.5.4 Amateurs
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 years considered
Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth
2.1 Size of
construction design software 2.2 Growth trends in construction design software by region
2.2.1 Size of the construction design software market by region (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Market share of construction design software by region (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry trends
2.3.1 Main trends
market 2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market opportunities
Chapter Three: Market share of the main players
3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ construction design software
3.1.1 Global revenues from construction design software by manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Manufacturer’s share of the global construction design software market (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Concentration rate of the global construction software market (CRChapter five: and HHI)
3.2 Main players in construction design software Headquarters and area served
I continued …
