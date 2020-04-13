Construction Design Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

In 2017, the global construction design software market was worth $ xx million and is expected to reach $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period .

This report focuses on the global status of construction design software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of construction design software in the United States, Europe and China.

The main players covered by this study

Graphisoft

Autodesk

Dassault

PTC Systems Inc.

Siemens PLM software

Oracle Corporation

Trimble

Bentley Systems

Chief architect

Act-3D

Asynth

Vectorworks

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

cloud on

site

Market segment by application, divided into

architects

designers designers

amateurs

other

market by region / country, this report covers

the US

Europe

China

Japan

Asia the South –

India Central

and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the general condition of the construction design software, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players.

Present the development of construction design software in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the construction design software market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company , type and 2017, is considered the base year. When data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Content

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Main market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global construction design software market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On site

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of construction design software by application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Architects

1.5.3 Designers

1.5.4 Amateurs

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Size of

construction design software 2.2 Growth trends in construction design software by region

2.2.1 Size of the construction design software market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of construction design software by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main trends

market 2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market opportunities

Chapter Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Market size of manufacturers’ construction design software

3.1.1 Global revenues from construction design software by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Manufacturer’s share of the global construction design software market (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Concentration rate of the global construction software market (CRChapter five: and HHI)

3.2 Main players in construction design software Headquarters and area served

I continued …

