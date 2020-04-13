Control Valves Market Business Growth And Highest Return On Investment (ROI) Analysis By 2027

Global Control Valves Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Control Valves Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Control Valves Market

Global control valves market is projecting a rise in estimated value by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in the infrastructure project in developing countries, Rise of automation in the process industry and Increase in research and development to design and develop new valves.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global control valves market are Curtiss-Wright, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co, Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval, IMI plc, Neway Valves., Velan Inc., Samson Controls Inc., Pentair plc., Kitz Corporation, Metso Corporation, The Weir Group PLC, SpiraxSarco Limited, Valvitalia SpA, SchlumbergerLimited, Eaton, Honeywell, Baker Hughes and others.

Conducts Overall Global Control Valves Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Control Valves Market By Design (Globe Valve, Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Angle Valve, Diaphragm Valve, Other Designs), Type (Hydraulic Valve, Pneumatic Valve, Manual Valve, Solenoid Valve, Other Types), Component (Valve Body, Actuators, Others), Valve Size (Up to 1”, 1” to 6”, 6” to 25”, 25” to 50”, 50” and Larger), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Control Valves Market

Control valves are the devices which allow the passage of fluids (liquids and gases). Control valve act as a passage which open and closes when fluid flows through it. Control valves are mainly use in process industries such as food and beverages, oil and gas, waste water treatment etc. in order to control the process by maintaining the flow of fluid. In the market, latest control valves are also available which are automated and sensor based for swift operations.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand from water and wastewater treatment, oil & gas industry, power industry and pharmaceutical industry would act as a catalyst

Adoption of smart valves and automation in industries have enhanced the market

Increase in the power generation plants including nuclear plants across the globe may boost the market

Increase in research and development to design and develop new valves has driven the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations by the government for the use of valves in end user industries such as U.S. have limited the use of spring diaphragm actuators for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. This may restrict the market growth.

Huge initial investment would hinder the growth

High failure rate of valves can restrict the market of control valve

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Control Valves Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2018, Finland’s Metso announced to acquire Rotex’s valve automation division. The acquisition of Rotex valve division would help Metso to enter in Indian market of valves and would assist its expansion in customer segments outside North America.

In January 2017, Clarke Industrial Engineering made a licensing agreement with Curtiss-Wright Corporation to share shutter valve technology exclusively with Curtiss-Wright. The agreement would help to develop worldwide market of shutter valve technology for naval defense market.

Competitive Analysis

Global control valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global control valves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

