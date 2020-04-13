COVID-19: Impact of Coronavirus Pandemic on Angioplasty Balloons Market 2020. Top Leaders are C. R. Bard Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott

The Angioplasty Balloons Market report lends a hand to identify how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by providing you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth and financial gain or loss have been analyzed effectively in the Angioplasty Balloons Market report to help readers and clients understand the market on a global scale. Highlights about the key business priorities assist the companies to realign their business strategies. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics.

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market is expected to reach USD 2,903.35 million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Points: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

Medtronic is going to dominate the global angioplasty balloons market followed by C. R. Bard, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation and Abbott

The Plain old balloon angioplasty segment is dominating the global angioplasty balloons market with the highest market share.

Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as growing incidences of target disease, new product innovations, technological advancement in cardiovascular disease treatment and raising number of geriatric population. On the other hand, increase in number of market players, and price clash due to increase in the number of market players are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Market segmentation: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

The global angioplasty balloons market is segmented into Plain old balloon angioplasty, Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty, Cutting Balloons, Scoring Balloons and Stent graft balloon catheter. In 2018, Plain old balloon angioplasty segment is expected to dominate the market with highest market share and growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) angioplasty is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of material is segmented into Nylon, Polyurethane, Silicone Urethane Co-Polymers and Other. In 2018, Nylon segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of balloon type is segmented into Semi-Compliant and Non-Compliant. In 2018, Semi-Compliant segment is expected to dominate the market at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The global angioplasty balloons market on the basis of Disease Indication is segmented into Coronary angioplasty, Venous angioplasty, Carotid angioplasty, Renal artery angioplasty and Peripheral angioplasty. In 2018, Coronary angioplasty segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest market share in the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Drivers: Global Angioplasty Balloons Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global angioplasty balloons market are growing incidences of target disease, new product innovations, technological advancement in cardiovascular disease treatment and raising number of geriatric population.

Increase in number of market players, and price clash due to increase in the number of market players are hampering the growth of the market.

Products of the Report :

Historical and current Angioplasty Balloons market size and projection up to 2025. Competitive landscape Potential and specialty sections/districts showing promising development The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Angioplasty Balloons market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Angioplasty Balloons market on the basis of type, function and application.

Report range:

The report offers Angioplasty Balloons Market share appraisals for regional and global levels Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Angioplasty Balloons Market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Angioplasty Balloons Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Demands :

The report on global Angioplasty Balloons market provided demands for the future besides the opportunities that are available for individuals, as well as, stakeholders in the market. Researchers have given the report in many chapters. The following are the chapters with important points in the TOC report, which is given below:

