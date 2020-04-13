Current and Future Analysis of Mesalamine Market Growth Probability, Key Vendors and Future Scenario Up to 2027

Mesalamine is used in the treatment of ulcerative colitis (a condition which causes swelling in the lining of the colon) and other inflammatory bowel diseases. It is a prescription drug and contains 5-aminosalicylic acid, which helps in reducing inflammation in the intestine. Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic disease of the GI tract that causes mucosal inflammation in the colon. The increasing prevalence of ulcerative colitis and inflammatory disorders is increasing the demand of mesalamine. Inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease and Crohn’s disease affects a vast population worldwide. For instance, as per the Colitis Foundation of America, approximately 1.6 million Americans are suffering from IBD. Moreover, increasing research and development and improving healthcare expenditure in developing countries is further facilitating the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Mesalamine Market:

Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ferring B.V., Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Zydus Cadila, COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS, Tillotts Pharma AG, Shire plc, Pfizer

What the report features:-

• Global analysis of Mesalamine Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

• Forecast and analysis of Mesalamine Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027

• Forecast and analysis of Mesalamine Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

A detailed SWOT analysis of Mesalamine Market provides strategic intelligence on Strengths and weaknesses of key players operating in this market, Category and country prospects for growth, Challenges and intimidations from current competition and future growth prospects, Global and regional market positions.

The Global Mesalamine Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mesalamine market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Mesalamine market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Global Mesalamine Market – Key Takeaways

3. Global Mesalamine Market – Market Landscape

4. Global Mesalamine Market – Key Market Dynamics

5. Global Mesalamine Market –Analysis

6. Mesalamine Market –Global Regulatory Scenario

7. Global Mesalamine Market Analysis– By Product

8. Global Mesalamine Market Analysis– By Application

9. Global Mesalamine Market Analysis– By End User

10. North America Mesalamine Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

11. Europe Mesalamine Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

12. Asia Pacific Mesalamine Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

13. Middle East and Africa Mesalamine Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

14. South and Central America Mesalamine Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027

15. Mesalamine Market –Industry Landscape

16. Mesalamine Market –Key Company Profiles

17. Appendix

