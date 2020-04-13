Digital Insurance Platform Market Strategic Focus with | Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies and More

Data Bridge Market Research business intelligence report with Digital Insurance Platform Market taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI and many more.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market is expected to reach USD 193.24 billion by 2025, from USD 78.47 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period to 2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Shift of insurers’ focus from product-based to customer-centric strategies

Increased awareness among insurers about digital channels.

Increased awareness among insurers to access a broader segment of the market

Difficulty to integrate insurance platforms with legacy systems.

Lack of skilled workforce

Digital Insurance Platform Market Trends | Industry Segment by Component(Tools, Services), Service(Managed Services, Professional Services), By Professional Service (Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance), End-User (Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators & Brokers, Aggregators), Insurance Application (Automotive, Transportation, Home Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Consumer Electronics & Industrial Machines, Travel), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

