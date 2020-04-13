Drone Analytics Market to be valued at USD millions by 2026: Agribotix, Aerovironment, Dronedeploy, Delta Drone, ESRI 

“Drone Analytics Market Industry Forecast To 2026

Based on industry, the drone analytics market has been segmented into agriculture & forestry, construction, insurance, mining & quarrying, utility, telecommunication, oil & gas, transportation, scientific research, and others. The construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expected high growth rate can be attributed to the adoption of analytics solutions for monitoring and progress tracking at construction sites. The availability of custom-tailored solutions is also one of the factors contributing to the growth in the use of drone analytics solutions in the construction industry.

The increasing demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions that can help companies obtain actionable insights from the data captured by drones is expected to fuel the drone analytics market.

Agribotix, Aerovironment, Dronedeploy, Delta Drone, ESRI, Precisionhawk, Viatechnik, Pix4d, Kespry, Optelos, Huvrdata, Sentera

On-Premises, On-Demand

Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Scientific Research, Others

The Drone Analytics report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Drone Analytics Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Drone Analytics market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Drone Analytics Market on the global and regional level.

