Electric Shovel Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026



Complete study of the global Electric Shovel market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Electric Shovel industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Electric Shovel production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Electric Shovel market include _Caterpillar, OMZ, Taiyuan Heavy Industry, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Komatsu and P&H Mining Equipment, Joy Global, Liehberr

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Electric Shovel industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Electric Shovel manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Electric Shovel industry.

Global Electric Shovel Market Segment By Type:

Below 15 Cubic Meters, 15-30 Cubic Meters, Above 30 Cubic Meters

Global Electric Shovel Market Segment By Application:

Building, Mining, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Electric Shovel industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Shovel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Shovel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Shovel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Shovel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Shovel market?

TOC

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Shovel Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Shovel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Below 15 Cubic Meters

1.4.3 15-30 Cubic Meters

1.4.4 Above 30 Cubic Meters

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Shovel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building

1.5.3 Mining

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Shovel Market Size

2.1.1 Global Electric Shovel Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Electric Shovel Production 2014-2025

2.2 Electric Shovel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Electric Shovel Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Electric Shovel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Electric Shovel Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Electric Shovel Market

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Shovel Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Electric Shovel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Electric Shovel Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Electric Shovel Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Shovel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Electric Shovel Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Electric Shovel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Electric Shovel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Shovel Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Shovel Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Shovel Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Electric Shovel Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Shovel Production

4.2.2 North America Electric Shovel Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Shovel Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Shovel Production

4.3.2 Europe Electric Shovel Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Shovel Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Shovel Production

4.4.2 China Electric Shovel Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Shovel Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Shovel Production

4.5.2 Japan Electric Shovel Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Shovel Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Electric Shovel Production

4.6.2 South Korea Electric Shovel Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Electric Shovel Import & Export

5 Electric Shovel Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Electric Shovel Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Electric Shovel Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Electric Shovel Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Shovel Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Shovel Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Shovel Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Shovel Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Shovel Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Shovel Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Shovel Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Shovel Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Shovel Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Shovel Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Electric Shovel Production by Type

6.2 Global Electric Shovel Revenue by Type

6.3 Electric Shovel Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Electric Shovel Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Electric Shovel Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Electric Shovel Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Caterpillar

8.1.1 Caterpillar Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Caterpillar Electric Shovel Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Caterpillar Electric Shovel Product Description

8.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

8.2 OMZ

8.2.1 OMZ Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 OMZ Electric Shovel Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 OMZ Electric Shovel Product Description

8.2.5 OMZ Recent Development

8.3 Taiyuan Heavy Industry

8.3.1 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Electric Shovel Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Electric Shovel Product Description

8.3.5 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Recent Development

8.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery

8.4.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Electric Shovel Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Electric Shovel Product Description

8.4.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Development

8.5 Komatsu and P&H Mining Equipment

8.5.1 Komatsu and P&H Mining Equipment Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Komatsu and P&H Mining Equipment Electric Shovel Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Komatsu and P&H Mining Equipment Electric Shovel Product Description

8.5.5 Komatsu and P&H Mining Equipment Recent Development

8.6 Joy Global

8.6.1 Joy Global Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Joy Global Electric Shovel Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Joy Global Electric Shovel Product Description

8.6.5 Joy Global Recent Development

8.7 Liehberr

8.7.1 Liehberr Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Liehberr Electric Shovel Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Liehberr Electric Shovel Product Description

8.7.5 Liehberr Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Electric Shovel Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Electric Shovel Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Electric Shovel Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Electric Shovel Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Electric Shovel Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Electric Shovel Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Electric Shovel Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Electric Shovel Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Electric Shovel Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Electric Shovel Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Electric Shovel Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Electric Shovel Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Electric Shovel Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Electric Shovel Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Electric Shovel Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Shovel Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Shovel Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Shovel Distributors

11.3 Electric Shovel Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Electric Shovel Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

