Electronic Data Capture Software Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2025

An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CRO).

In 2017, the global Electronic Data Capture Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2387993

This report focuses on the global Electronic Data Capture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Data Capture Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions)

Dacima Software

OpenClinica LLC

Glorant LLC (Octalsoft)

Fortress Medical Systems

Forte Research Systems

Formedix

Phoenix Software International

ArisGlobal LLC

Castor EDC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2387993

Market segment by Application, split into

Biotech Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electronic Data Capture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electronic Data Capture Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-electronic-data-capture-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Data Capture Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 Web-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Biotech Companies

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.5.4 Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size

2.2 Electronic Data Capture Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Data Capture Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Data Capture Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and H

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155